HAINES CITY - Ann Green Carnes, 76, of Haines City, FL passed away suddenly on Sunday July 23, 2017. Born May 31, 1941 in Flomaton, AL, to James Cecil and Josie Mae Green, she moved to Haines City, FL in 1956. She was raised by her grandparents Erbie and Cleo Green, and her uncle, Dr. David E. Green.

Ms. Carnes was known to be hardworking and dedicated at work and home. She retired from the Orlando World Center Marriott in 2014, after 27 years, while maintaining a successful career as a small business and real estate owner. First and foremost, she was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. There was nothing more important to her than family and home and that love was evidenced in all the home cooked meals she prepared for every occasion imaginable. Ann was a member of Church at the Mall in Lakeland. She recognized that love and time were the most valuable gifts a person could give and gave them both abundantly.

Ann was preceded in death by her brother, Mike Green of Haines City. She is survived by her former husband, L. Baylis Carnes III of Winter Haven, FL; children, Lem Carnes, IV of Port St. Lucie, FL, Deborah (Harry) Sargeant of Gulf Stream, FL, Sally (David) Wren of Haines City, FL, Tim Carnes of Lakeland, FL, David (Lana) Carnes of Winter Haven, FL; sister, Nita Payne of Texas; grandchildren, Charlie Wren, Jean Ann Wren, Harry Sargeant, IV, Baylis Carnes, V, Joseph Carnes, Priscilla Covington, Jacob Wren, Alex Carnes, Garrett Sargeant, Emily Carnes, Katie Carnes and great grandchildren, Alexander, Bradyn, Brylee, Jayden, P.J., Paisley, Hadlee, Alaina, Byron and Harry, V.

A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, 11:00 AM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, 1001 E. Grace Ave., Haines City, FL 33844. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the following charities in Ann's name:







