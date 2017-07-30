PHILIP WILLIAM
CARL, 71
LAKELAND - Philip William Carl, age 71, passed away at home on Sunday, July 23, 2017. He was born in Tampa, FL, on April 9, 1946, to parents Larry and Helen Carl.
He was a graduate of Kathleen High School where he was very active in F.F.A. Philip won numerous awards.
Philip was self-employed for many years with his business, Phil Carl's Landscaping Etc. He enjoyed family, cooking and being a Sun n' Fun volunteer.
Philip is survived by his wife of 46 years, Betsy Carl, children Michael Carl (Shannon), Valrico, FL, Lori Trantham (Shannon), Lakeland; grandchildren: Emily Carl, Anna Carl and Charlie Trantham. Also survived by sister Janice Busbee (Chuck), Lakeland; brothers-in-law: Ronnie Baker (Teressa), Tallahassee and Larry Baker, Atlanta, GA, and many relatives.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 2 at 10:30 at New Home Baptist Church, 901 N. Galloway Rd., Lakeland, FL, 33810.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL, 33805.
Published in Ledger from July 30 to July 31, 2017