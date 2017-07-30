SHANE MATTHEW
SPIVEY, 36
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Shane 'Matthew' Spivey passed away on Saturday, July 22nd, 2017. He was born December 11, 1980 to David and Debby Spivey of Lakeland, FL. Matthew grew up in Lakeland and graduated from Lake Gibson High School and the University of South Florida.
After college he moved to South Korea for 4 years where he wrote several textbooks and taught English. In 2009 he settled in Charlotte, NC where he worked as a communications specialist for Bank of America.
Matthew is survived by his mother, Debby Spivey; father, David Spivey; brother, Jeremy (Melissa) Spivey; sister, Amber (Matt) Mills; 4 nieces; 1 nephew; grandparents, Bill and Louise Scott, and Norma Fowler; and a host of loved ones.
Services will be Saturday, August 5th at 11am at Victory Church Chapel. Matthew had a heart to help the homeless and underprivileged, so in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Dream Center
( www.dreamcenterlakeland.org ).
Published in Ledger from July 30 to July 31, 2017