LAKELAND - Michael P. Jacobs passed away at his home Friday morning, July 28, 2017, in Lakeland Florida at the age of 73.
He was born in Newport, Pennsylvania November 18th 1943 to Charles and Pearl Jacobs also of Newport Pennsylvania.
He is survived by wife of 52 years Mary A. Jacobs and 2 sons Michael D. Jacobs and Matthew R. Jacobs of Lakeland Florida and sister Carol A. Jacobs of Newport Pennsylvania.
He was a member of Crestview Baptist Church of Lakeland Florida. He will be interned in Hershey Pennsylvania at a later date. Memorial service time is Tuesday, August the 1st 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Crestview Baptist Church in Lakeland Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice of Lakeland Florida.
Published in Ledger from July 30 to July 31, 2017