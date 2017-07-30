K.D.
PREVATT, Jr., 91
1/19/1926 - 7/26/2017
PLANT CITY - K.D. Prevatt, Jr., age 91, passed away July 26, 2017, at home.
K.D. 'Buddy' began a hobby as a cattleman at the age of 15 with his brother J.W., which became a lifelong passion for him. K.D. also began a career with Southern Phosphate Mines at the age of 18 in 1944. Starting at the bottom, he worked his way up; President of the union for a time, then on the supervisory positions which led to top management. K.D. retired in 1993 when Hooker Prairie was purchased by Cargill. Hard work with unsurpassed integrity led him through all his successes.
He is preceded in death by father Kernal Davis Prevatt, Sr. 'Dave', mother Effie Mae Wiggins Prevatt, brother J.W. Prevatt, sisters Lillian Francis Prevatt, Doris Taylor & Louise Horton.
He is survived by cousin, Nina Freeman, nephews Davie and Danny Taylor, Gene and Maxine Horton, close friends and neighbors.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 2, 2017 from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home- Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry , FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Published in Ledger from July 30 to July 31, 2017