Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for K.D. PREVATT. View Sign

K.D.

PREVATT, Jr., 91

1/19/1926 - 7/26/2017



PLANT CITY - K.D. Prevatt, Jr., age 91, passed away July 26, 2017, at home.

K.D. 'Buddy' began a hobby as a cattleman at the age of 15 with his brother J.W., which became a lifelong passion for him. K.D. also began a career with Southern Phosphate Mines at the age of 18 in 1944. Starting at the bottom, he worked his way up; President of the union for a time, then on the supervisory positions which led to top management. K.D. retired in 1993 when Hooker Prairie was purchased by Cargill. Hard work with unsurpassed integrity led him through all his successes.

He is preceded in death by father Kernal Davis Prevatt, Sr. 'Dave', mother Effie Mae Wiggins Prevatt, brother J.W. Prevatt, sisters Lillian Francis Prevatt, Doris Taylor & Louise Horton.

He is survived by cousin, Nina Freeman, nephews Davie and Danny Taylor, Gene and Maxine Horton, close friends and neighbors.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 2, 2017 from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home- Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.







K.D.PREVATT, Jr., 911/19/1926 - 7/26/2017PLANT CITY - K.D. Prevatt, Jr., age 91, passed away July 26, 2017, at home.K.D. 'Buddy' began a hobby as a cattleman at the age of 15 with his brother J.W., which became a lifelong passion for him. K.D. also began a career with Southern Phosphate Mines at the age of 18 in 1944. Starting at the bottom, he worked his way up; President of the union for a time, then on the supervisory positions which led to top management. K.D. retired in 1993 when Hooker Prairie was purchased by Cargill. Hard work with unsurpassed integrity led him through all his successes.He is preceded in death by father Kernal Davis Prevatt, Sr. 'Dave', mother Effie Mae Wiggins Prevatt, brother J.W. Prevatt, sisters Lillian Francis Prevatt, Doris Taylor & Louise Horton.He is survived by cousin, Nina Freeman, nephews Davie and Danny Taylor, Gene and Maxine Horton, close friends and neighbors.The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 2, 2017 from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home- Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M.Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida. Funeral Home Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry

1300 E.Canal St.

Mulberry , FL 33860

(863)425-1131 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from July 30 to July 31, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com