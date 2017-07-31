CHERYL D.
LARKIN HITTE WILSMAN, 73
MULBERRY - Cheryl D. Larkin Hitte Wilsman, age 73, born in Columbus, Ohio; entered into eternal rest on July 26, 2017 in Lakeland, Florida.
Cheryl retired from the Polk County School Board in Polk County Florida where she worked as a secretary.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard H. Wilsman, and parents, Charles W. Larkin and Dorothea R. Reaver Larkin. She is survived by her 4 children, Rhonda (Steve) Campbell, Michelle (Dennis) Browning, Carol Hitte and son Christopher Hitte, 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, brother, Charles (Sue) Larkin, 5 step children, 14 step grandchildren, 3 step great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins, and best friend Carol Jean (Richard) Treadway.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00. The service will take place at the Rock Community Church, 270 E. Highland Dr. Lakeland, FL 33813.
Published in Ledger on July 31, 2017