WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Virginia Ramsey of Winter Haven died after a brief illness on July 27, 2017. She was 91.
Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on October 22, 1925, she was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and friend to many.
Mrs. Ramsey is preceded in death by her first husband, William F. Meyer, second husband, Braden Ramsey and step-son, David Meyer. Mrs. Ramsey is survived by her daughters Holly Woodruff, Washington, Tina Wilson-Been, Pennsylvania; step-daughters Kathy Keyes, Ohio, Jane Wright, Ohio; and sons, William Meyer, Ohio, Stephen Meyer, Florida along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2017