JACK DOUGLAS CULPEPPER

JACK DOUGLAS
CULPEPPER, 87

WINTER HAVEN - Jack Douglas Cul-pepper of Winter Haven, FL passed away Saturday, July 29, 2017. He was 87.
A native of Shreveport, LA, born February 14, 1930 to Garland and Cora Neatherland Culpepper, Jack moved here in 1972 from Jacksonville, FL. He was a retired Accountant from Velda Farms, was a US Air Force veteran, and he was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Jack was predeceased by his stepmother Bessie Culpepper. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 1/2 years, Johnnie M. Culpepper; his daughter Kathy C. Kunze (Michael); his sons: John Steven Culpepper (Vicky) and Kevin D. Culpepper (Lisa); his brothers: Paul Cul-pepper, Mickey Cul-pepper, Delbert Vines: sisters Elizabeth Jordan, and Margie Humphrey. Jack also leaves behind his grandchildren: Jeffrey, Matthew, Phillip, and Christy, and great grandchildren Malia and Felicity.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Baptist Church in Winter Haven. A gathering of friends will be from 10 to 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideon's International or Calvary Baptist Church.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2017
