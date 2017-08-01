Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DIANE LOUISE WILLETT. View Sign

DIANE LOUISE

WILLETT, 73



JENKS, OK. - Diane Louise Willett, age 73, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2017 at her residence in Jenks, Oklahoma, with her loving family by her side after a hard fought battle with lung cancer.

Diane was born in Woodstock, Vermont, on February 14, 1944, to the late Arlene (Boyd) Gardner and Ogden Gardner. Diane graduated from Woodstock Union High School in 1962. She married Webster B. Davis, Jr. and had four children. Diane was the owner of a house cleaning business, until she retired to spend more time with her family as a devoted Mother and Grandmother. She enjoyed karaoke, bowling and her friends at Fountain View Estates in Lakeland, FL. She was an active member of Fuel Church.

Diane is preceded in death by her parents: Arlene and Ogden Gardner, spouse Webster B. Davis, Jr., children: Tina Marie Davis and Scott Davis, sister Harriett Laurie.

She is survived by her daughter Sally Ann Jahiss, son Jason Davis and spouse Eva Davis, grandchildren: Ethan James Davis and Laurel Anne-Marie Davis, along with other extended family and friends.

A graveside ceremony will be scheduled for August 5th 2017 at Hilltop Cemetery in Quechee, VT at 3:00 PM.

Arrangements entrusted to Schaudt's Funeral Service and Cremation Care Centers in Glenpool, Oklahoma. Family and friends may view obituary and leave condolences at

schaudtfuneralservice. com.



