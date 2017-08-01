ANN LEE
KELLY, 88
LAKELAND - Ann Lee Kelly, age 88, went to be with her Lord, whom she loved dearly and trusted for her salvation, on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Born October 19, 1928 in Bartow, FL, Mrs. Kelly was a resident of Lakeland since 1979, moving from Arlington Heights IL. Mrs. Kelly was a longtime and devoted member of the Bartow Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church and an active member of the Church Women's Circle #1. She was a secretary for Davidson Chemical Phosphate Co. for several years; Ann accompanied her husband Bob on many trips throughout the world. She was an avid sports fan. On their honeymoon, she and husband Bob were guests of the Brooklyn Dodgers when they played the New York Giants. Ann and Bob also attended the NCAA Final Four Tournament in Seattle, WA.
She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years: Robert E. 'Bob' Kelly of Lakeland; two sons: Robert E. 'Rob' Kelly, Jr. and wife Jennifer of State College, PA, Michael 'Mike' Kelly and wife Margie of Iowa City, IA; five grandchildren: Chelsea Kelly, Staunton, VA, John Michael Kelly, Irvine, CA, Timothy Kelly, Iowa City, IA, Robert E. 'Robbie' Kelly III, State College, PA, Julia Ann Kelly, State College, PA and a niece Sharon Hammel, Haines City, FL.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, August 2, 2017 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 205 E. Stanford St. Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M. at the Church. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow, FL.
Memorials to: Reformed University Fellowship at Mary Baldwin University in behalf of Chelsea Kelly.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2017