HEIMER, 84
WINTER HAVEN - Lawrence P. Heimer, 84, passed away July 17, 2017.
Lawrence was born July 27, 1932 in Miami, FL. He moved to Winter Haven from Miami in 1979. He was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church, Winter Haven and was a US Marine Corps Veteran.
Lawrence is survived by his wife Barbara G. Heimer of Winter Haven, son Michael J. Heimer of Orlando, daughter Sherry A. Chance of Mississippi, daughter Lisa E. McNeal of Mississippi, daughter Karen L. Morris of Kansas, sisters Geraldine Atwell, Barbara Adams, Rita Clapp, all of Florida, 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Humane Society of Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2017