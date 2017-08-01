Obituary Guest Book View Sign



DYKES, 78



LAKELAND - Muriel Kay Dykes, 78, of Lakeland, FL passed away July 20th, 2017 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church at the Mall on August 6th, 2017 at 11:00 AM in their Sunday school class room, 191/192, 1010 E. Memorial Blvd. Lakeland, FL 33801.

Kay was born in Detroit, Michigan to Don and Ruth Williams on December 3rd, 1938. She attended Caro High School, graduating in 1956, then on to the Sparrow Hospital School of Nursing, finishing in 1959. She worked as a registered nurse at various hospital and doctors' office settings during her nursing career.

Throughout her life she was the organist or pianist for two churches and volunteered at her church library. Her interests included piano, cross-stitch, reading, knitting, travel and her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gerald Williams. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert M. Dykes, two daughters and their families, Amy and Mike Snook with Matthew, Timothy, Michaela, Christopher and Rose; and Ann and Michael Sunderland with Hannah, Leah, Phoebe and Zoe; and siblings Susan Tait and brother and sister-in-law Charles and Valerie Williams, as well as her sister-in-law Lynn Williams.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at

or Good Shepherd Hospice of Lakeland at goodshepherdhospice.



