Obituary Guest Book View Sign

VINETA

H. 'MICKI'

REASS, 93



WINTER HAVEN - Vineta H. 'Micki' Reass (93) of Winter Haven began her new life in the arms of Jesus on July 30, 2017, after a multi-year adventure with Alzheimer's. Micki was born in Wheeling, WV, on October 19, 1923, to John P. & Ethel C. Hores.

She moved to Florida in 1962 with her husband Harmon and they were active in rental properties in Polk County. She was a former bookkeeper, past president of the Lakeland Singles Club, member of the Eastern Star Chapter 74, an officer of Beta Sigma Phi, Preceptor Upsilon lota, Past President of the Bouquet Garden Club, member of the Winter Haven Council of Garden Clubs, a lifetime member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, a lifetime member of the National Garden Clubs, former Treasurer of the Theatre Guild of Winter Haven, a member of the Winter Haven Women's Club, member of the Republican Woman's Club, a former volunteer for Meals on Wheels, Hospice and the Winter Haven Hospital. Micki was a member of Winter Haven Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harmon W. Reass in 1978. She is survived by her sister Inece Ullom of Martins Ferry, OH. She also leaves behind her sons, Doug Reass of Winter Haven, as well as Rick Reass (Pat) of Winter Haven; four granddaughters: Lori Houmard (Ryan), Haines City, Kristin Schmid (Todd), St. Petersburg, Kelly Salsamendi (Al), Ft. Lauderdale and Kristy Turner, Lakeland; as well as 11 great grandchildren, several nieces & nephews and special long-time friend and travel companion, Eugenia Tucker.

A visitation will be held Thursday, August 3 from 10-11 a.m. followed by the memorial service at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church Chapel, Winter Haven, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to or the .







207 Burns Lane

Winter Haven , FL 33884-1145

