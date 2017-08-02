|
RANDOLPH VERNON
DINKINS, 96
TAVARES - Randolph Vernon Dinkins, known to family and friends as 'Randy,' age 96, of Tavares passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2017.
Born in Palatka, FL in 1920, first of eleven siblings, he was preceded in death by sisters, Norma Jan Dinkins, Ruth D. Rowan, Pauline D. Dawson, and brothers, Horace Dinkins and Eugene Dinkins. Randy is survived by siblings, Ed of Lakeland, FL, Burrell of Atlanta, GA, Lonnie of Valdosta, GA, and Delma of Clermont, FL; sister, Edna Forrest of Houston, TX; his best friend, Floyd Ramsey of Tavares, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Randy spent 30 years in America's military, first the US Army Air Corps and then the US Air Force when it became a separate US military service. He retired June 1, 1965 in Hawaii as Chief Master Sergeant. During his career he saw service throughout World War II, the Korean War, and part of Vietnam. Upon retirement he moved to Frostproof, FL. He established the Frostproof Garden Center, specializing in Hawaiian orchids, and operated the Center for 10 years. He was active in the Ridge Orchid Society, and he was awarded a judge in the same field. His design and implementation for landscaping on many Frostproof area homes and business establishments are in tribute to his horticulture talent. While in Frostproof he became a commander of the Florida Highway Patrol Auxiliary. Randy was a Mason and a Shriner. Following sale of the Garden Center he moved to Tavares where he had longed to completely retire since a young man having visited and fished in the area.
Services for Randy will be held on Friday, August 4, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Steverson Hamlin & Hilbish Funeral Home, Tavares. A visitation will be held one hour before the service. Interment with be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements have been entrusted to Steverson, Hamlin & Hilbish Funerals and Cremations, 226 E. Burleigh Blvd., Tavares, FL 32778, (352) 343-4444.
www.steversonhamlinhilbish.com
Steverson, Hamlin & Hilbish Funerals and Cremations
226 East Burleigh Boulevard
Tavares, FL 32778
(352) 343-4444
Published in Ledger from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2017
