DON A. SELPH, 77



HAYESVILLE, N.C. - Don A. Selph, 77, of Hayesville, North Carolina went home to be with his Lord and Savior at 7:19 PM on July 29, 2017, after a hard fought battle.

Don was born in Lakeland, Florida on August 5, 1939, where he was a lifelong resident until he and Wilma made their home in Hayesville beginning in 1998.

Don worked with his dad, Linton, at Selph's Texaco Service, until he began working for the Polk County, Florida Board of Commission. He spent 30 years with the board and moved from roadside mowing to retiring as a road foreman.

Don grew up singing with his family and with the Wesley Quartet along with his wife, Wilma, and other members of the choir.

Don enjoyed living in the mountains and serving his community. He sang in the choir, and was involved with the 'Singing Disciples' group. You would also see him helping Wilma deliver Meals on Wheels once a month, and picking up litter for the CCCRA Appearance Committee around town.

Don loved his family and his joy was found in all of his grandchildren. He also loved to boat, fish, and travel anywhere with his beautiful wife of 56 years.

Sing loud Sweetie, the heavenly choir has a new tenor.

Don and Wilma are members of First United Methodist Church of Hayesville.

He is preceded in his homegoing by his loving parents, Linton and Mary Selph as well as his beloved daughter, Kimberly Ann Selph; and a nephew, Gary Selph.

He is the loving husband of Wilma (Wills) Selph and father of Robin (Pastor Jeff) Malin. His legacy includes grandchildren, Matthew Malin, Morgan (Kyle) Shuart, and Megan, Marisa, Jon, and Piper Malin, as well as his joy, Josiah Shuart (great-grandson). He is also survived by his brother, Leroy (Mary Louise) Selph along with their children, Steve (Cindy) Selph and their three children and two grandchildren, and Charleen (David)

The interment will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lakeland, Florida at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Don A. Selph to the Clay County Food Pantry, PO Box 853, Hayesville, NC 28904 or the Clay County Senior Center Meals on Wheels, PO Box 118, Hayesville, NC 28904 or the Hayesville First United Methodist Church, PO Box 85, Hayesville, NC 28904.

Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville in charge of all arrangements.

