ROBERT G.
KRAMER, 75
ST. AUGUSTINE - Robert G. Kramer, a resident of St. Aug-ustine and Westville, Florida passed away Saturday, July 29, 2017, at the age of 75.
'Bob' was born July 4, 1942, in Olmsted Falls, Ohio. He graduated from Gilmour Academy in Gates Mill, Ohio, and from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service in Washington, D.C. Upon graduation, he joined the Army where he graduated from Officer's Candidate School. As a 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Green Beret, 'Captain Tiger' was a Purple Heart recipient for wounds received in action. He was awarded many other medals including Bronze Stars , each for meritorious achievement in ground operations against hostile forces including The Air Medal for Meritorious Achievement while participating in aerial flight. Robert also received an award from the allied Vietnamese soldiers who became his friends during his tours in Vietnam.
When Bob returned to the U.S., he enrolled in Florida Atlantic University and received his MBA. He started a distinguished career in the securities business and retired as vice president from J. W. Charles Securities (now Summit). During his brokerage career, he wrote two AP columns under the title of 'Wall Street and Main' and 'The Bottom Line.' He was a past member of Rotary International . Bob always found time to be involved in numerous sports activities and coaching with his children.
He is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte; his daughter April Johnson (Jim); and three grandchildren, Julia, Evelyn and Rachel (Pittsburgh); his sons Mark and Luke Kramer (St. Augustine); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a champion to all who knew him.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Craig Funeral Home, St. Augustine, Florida. Viewing Thursday, Aug. 3, between 5 to 8 p.m. and funeral service Friday, Aug. 4 at 2 p.m. at Craig Funeral Home. Interment at San Lorenzo Cemetery, 1635 US 1 South.
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Published in Ledger from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2017