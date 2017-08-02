BLANCHE 'BEA' EILEEN HANN, 72



AUBURNDALE - Blanche 'Bea' Eileen Hann, age 72, passed away Monday, July 31, 2017.

She was born October 6, 1944, in Hampton, NJ, the daughter of Henry Johnson and Lillie Perrine Johnson. She was owner of Hann Family Home Day Care. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Davenport.

In addition to her parents, Bea was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Aaron 'Buck' C. Hann and daughter Barbara Harper. She is survived by her son: Henry Hann (Lisa), daughters Valarie Nicholas (Kevin), and Peggy Shadrick, brothers: Donald Johnson and Lawrence Johnson, sister: Joyce Eichlen, 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and her kittens: Littles and Missy.

Memorial services are Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the First Baptist Church in Davenport.



