BILLY GENE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BILLY GENE DRAKE.
DRAKE, Sr., 61
HARTFORD, AL. - Billy Gene Drake Sr., age 61, of Hartford, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan. He was born February 16, 1956 in Owensburg, Kentucky to parents James V. and Alice Drake.
In Billy's early years the family moved to Florida where he worked at Discount Auto Parts in Lakeland, Florida from 1994-2002, then moved to Hartford, Alabama. After a couple of different jobs, he worked at Reliable in Geneva, Alabama until 2015.
Billy is preceded in death by his grandfather, father and three sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Margery Drake of Hartford, Al; six children, Billy G. Drake and wife Asuka, Sylvia Drake, Leslie Gann, Cindy Powers and husband David, Jasper Wheeler and wife Letisha, Tammy Breighner; grandmother, Lois Bennett; mother, Alice Bennett; three brothers, James Dennis Drake and wife Penny, Danny A. Drake and wife Danielle, John Dewayne Drake; two sisters, Brenda Bass and husband Gary, Janet Lee Drake; 14 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2017