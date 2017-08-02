MARILYN JEAN
|
BEAUDRY
MURDOCK, 73
LAKELAND - Marilyn Jean Beaudry, 73, was born October 14, 1943 in Davenport, Iowa to Alan and Jean Beaudry. Marilyn passed away Saturday, July 29, 2017 in Daytona Beach.
A graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 9A.M.
Those treasuring her memory are her daughter, three sons, 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Condolences can be made through the Lakeland Funeral Home or online at www.lakelandfuneralhome.com.
Lakeland Funeral Home
2125 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Published in Ledger from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2017