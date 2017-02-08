DOLORES ANN

NITSCHE, 89



LAKELAND - Dolores Ann Nitsche of Schalamar Creek in Lakeland, Florida, previously of Lincolnwood, Illinois, passed away early Sunday July 30, 2017, peacefully after a short illness.

Dolores was born on January 24, 1928, daughter of Helen and Everet Gavin.

Dolores was married to Robert R. Nitsche for 49 years. They had four children together: Reed (Chris), Andrea (John Tisza), Scott (Rita), Eric (Kathy). They have seven grandchildren, Danielle, Desiree, Brittany, John IV, Adam, Blake and Ryan.

Dolores enjoyed an active social life. She was a past president of The Lincolnwood Women's Club and Women's Club of Land of Lakes, a longtime member. She played Bridge in many groups, belonged to Red Hat Society, Gyro Group and American Legion member. Dolores loved music and played the piano, organ, clarinet and saxophone. Dolores was an avid reader.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Interlochen Center of the Arts at

www.interlochen.org/giving-oppotunities

A service will be held at Schalamar Creek Clubhouse in Lakeland on Monday August 21, 2017 at 11:00 am, with a reception to follow.

There will be a private burial at Bushnell National Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com . Published in Ledger from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2017