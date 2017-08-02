MADALYNNE L.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MADALYNNE L. ALLEN.
ALLEN, 88
DAVENPORT - Madalynne L. Allen, 88, of Davenport, FL, died peacefully after a brief illness on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Hospice and Community Care in Mt. Joy, PA. She was the widow of Richard C. Allen, who died March 20, 2017. Born in Harlingen, TX she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Beulah Manwell.
She graduated from William Woods College in Fulton, MO. Upon moving to Lancaster, PA she obtained her real estate license and was active in property management. Lynne, as friends knew her, was an avid golfer and member of both Conestoga CC in Lancaster, PA and upon retirement, Ridgewood Lakes Golf Club in Davenport, FL. She also loved to read, play bridge and most of all, cherished time spent with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her two daughters, Christine McBee, Houston, TX, wife to William 'Bo' McBee, Claudia Summerson, York, PA, wife to Kevin Summerson and son Daniel R. Allen, Lancaster, PA, husband to Marla Loucks-Allen and eight grandchildren.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family with inurnment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lancaster, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Penn-Mar Human Services, 310 Old Freeland Road, Freeland, MD 21053.
To leave the family online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
Published in Ledger from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2017