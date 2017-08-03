GEORGE
WHITE, Sr. 86
LAKELAND - George White Sr., 86, of Lakeland was born on April 17, 1931 in Greenwood, FL. He transitioned into eternal rest on July 30, 2017.
He leaves to cherish his memories: a loving wife of 53 years Tereather White; children: Leatrice Hunter (Tyranny), Mary Watkins, Emanuel White (Mar-cia), George White, Jr., Felicia Baker (Willie), Anthony White; Kat-rena White; 11 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren; brother Percy White and a host of sorrowing relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held on Friday, August 4, 2017 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm. The Celebration of Life for George White will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 11:00am. Both services will be held at First Baptist Institutional Church, 932 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Lakeland, FL. Interment will be held on Monday, August 7, 2017 2:00pm at Mount Tabor Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Marianna, FL.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2017