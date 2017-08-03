Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHERRY ANN SHEPHERD WEEKS. View Sign

SHERRY ANN SHEPHERD WEEKS



FORT MEADE - Mrs. Sherry Ann Shepherd Weeks of Fort Meade, FL, celebrated her 76th birthday with Jesus on August 2, 2017. Sherry was born in Bartow, Florida, and was the daughter of Cecil W. Shepherd and Anna E. Shepherd. Shortly after graduation, Sherry married Ronald D. Weeks, her husband of 50 years in 1960, and moved to Fort Meade two years later. While being a devoted mother to her two children, Julie and Dean, Sherry worked at Polk Auto Parts for 10 years.

Sherry was a tender, kindhearted, and compassionate woman, and she cared deeply for people and animals alike. She had a talent for artistry and would sketch pictures of people and nature, and she also loved to crochet. Sherry leaves behind a legacy of her craft through the many beautiful blankets given to family, nursing homes, and hospitals over the years.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, and husband. She is survived by her daughter, Julie Sturgis and husband Chet; son, Dean Weeks and wife Laura; grandchildren, Lacie Sturgis, Aaron Weeks, Cole Sturgis, Jordan Weeks, and her great grandchildren Hunter and Rylie Weeks.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 at Sherry's home church of First Baptist Church, 307 E. Broadway, Fort Meade. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the church sanctuary with Pastor Kenny Slay officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Meade, FL. Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, FL, 863-285-8171.







