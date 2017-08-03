Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FANNY "ARBUTUS" MILLER. View Sign

FANNY

'ARBUTUS' MILLER, 88



PORT ST. LUCIE - Fanny 'Arbutus' Miller, age 88, passed away July 28th, 2017. She was a resident at the Gardens of Port St. Lucie, Fl. and a previous resident of Highland City, Fl.

Arbutus was born on Dec. 19th, 1928 in Whitley County, Kentucky to Arthur and Amanda Owens. She moved to Polk County from Rochester, Michigan in 1981. Arbutus is a retiree from Oakland University.

She is preceded in death by her husband Walter, son Charles 'Jack,' grandchildren Janine and Paul, daughter in law Carole, sister Frankie Copple, brother Bruce Owens, her parents Arthur and Amanda Owens and step-mother Mary. She is survived by her sister Diane Cox, sons David Leon and W. Gary Miller, daughters in law Bonnie and Denise Miller. She is also survived by eight grandchildren Brian and Jason Miller (Jennifer), Monica Rendon (David), Melanie Aranda (Eduardo) Bridget and Matthew (Sarah) Greenan, also twelve great grandchildren, Vanessia Dorsan (Joshua), Rebecca Ferrandino (Jeff), Miranda and Alyssa Miller, Kyle, Devon and Brooke Miller, Joshua and Noah Rendon, Gavin and Justin Aranda, and Brody Greenan, also two great great grandchildren Jordan Ferrandino and Cameron Dorsan.

Funeral services will be at the Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 S. Bartow Rd, Lakeland, FL 33801, on August 5, 2017. Viewing will be at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place in the Oak Hill Burial Park.

Condolences may be offered at:

www.lakelandfuneralhome.com.







FANNY'ARBUTUS' MILLER, 88PORT ST. LUCIE - Fanny 'Arbutus' Miller, age 88, passed away July 28th, 2017. She was a resident at the Gardens of Port St. Lucie, Fl. and a previous resident of Highland City, Fl.Arbutus was born on Dec. 19th, 1928 in Whitley County, Kentucky to Arthur and Amanda Owens. She moved to Polk County from Rochester, Michigan in 1981. Arbutus is a retiree from Oakland University.She is preceded in death by her husband Walter, son Charles 'Jack,' grandchildren Janine and Paul, daughter in law Carole, sister Frankie Copple, brother Bruce Owens, her parents Arthur and Amanda Owens and step-mother Mary. She is survived by her sister Diane Cox, sons David Leon and W. Gary Miller, daughters in law Bonnie and Denise Miller. She is also survived by eight grandchildren Brian and Jason Miller (Jennifer), Monica Rendon (David), Melanie Aranda (Eduardo) Bridget and Matthew (Sarah) Greenan, also twelve great grandchildren, Vanessia Dorsan (Joshua), Rebecca Ferrandino (Jeff), Miranda and Alyssa Miller, Kyle, Devon and Brooke Miller, Joshua and Noah Rendon, Gavin and Justin Aranda, and Brody Greenan, also two great great grandchildren Jordan Ferrandino and Cameron Dorsan.Funeral services will be at the Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 S. Bartow Rd, Lakeland, FL 33801, on August 5, 2017. Viewing will be at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place in the Oak Hill Burial Park.Condolences may be offered at: Funeral Home Lakeland Funeral Home

2125 Bartow Road

Lakeland , FL 33801

(863) 686-2125 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com