FANNY
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FANNY "ARBUTUS" MILLER.
'ARBUTUS' MILLER, 88
PORT ST. LUCIE - Fanny 'Arbutus' Miller, age 88, passed away July 28th, 2017. She was a resident at the Gardens of Port St. Lucie, Fl. and a previous resident of Highland City, Fl.
Arbutus was born on Dec. 19th, 1928 in Whitley County, Kentucky to Arthur and Amanda Owens. She moved to Polk County from Rochester, Michigan in 1981. Arbutus is a retiree from Oakland University.
She is preceded in death by her husband Walter, son Charles 'Jack,' grandchildren Janine and Paul, daughter in law Carole, sister Frankie Copple, brother Bruce Owens, her parents Arthur and Amanda Owens and step-mother Mary. She is survived by her sister Diane Cox, sons David Leon and W. Gary Miller, daughters in law Bonnie and Denise Miller. She is also survived by eight grandchildren Brian and Jason Miller (Jennifer), Monica Rendon (David), Melanie Aranda (Eduardo) Bridget and Matthew (Sarah) Greenan, also twelve great grandchildren, Vanessia Dorsan (Joshua), Rebecca Ferrandino (Jeff), Miranda and Alyssa Miller, Kyle, Devon and Brooke Miller, Joshua and Noah Rendon, Gavin and Justin Aranda, and Brody Greenan, also two great great grandchildren Jordan Ferrandino and Cameron Dorsan.
Funeral services will be at the Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 S. Bartow Rd, Lakeland, FL 33801, on August 5, 2017. Viewing will be at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place in the Oak Hill Burial Park.
Condolences may be offered at:
www.lakelandfuneralhome.com.
Lakeland Funeral Home
2125 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Published in Ledger from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2017