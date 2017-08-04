DUANE MYERS
HULL, 96
LAKE WALES - Duane Myers Hull of Lake Wales passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at the Lake Wales Medical Center.
He was born August 28, 1920, in Alliance, Ohio, to the late Merle McClellan Hull and Henrietta Myers Hull and was a resident of Lake Wales for 32 years. He was a retired chief engineer at the Alliance Machine Company and at Wilhoit Steel Erectors in Columbia, South Carolina. He was of the Protestant faith and a member of the Grand Lodge of Free Masons of Ohio #271. A life member of Bok Tower, he was a dedicated volunteer with 14,821 of service and earned a number of volunteer awards, including an Outstanding Volunteer Museum Service Award shared with his wife from the Florida Association of Museums in 2014. A veteran of World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy Construction Battalion (Seabees), including the Battle of Iwo Jima.
He was preceded in death in 2012 by his daughter Cynthia Nan Hull. Survivors include his wife of over 75 years, Ruth Edwina Thornburg Hull; his daughter Dr. Vida Joyce Hull of Johnson City, Tennessee; his sister Doris McGillvray of Parma Heights, Ohio; two grandsons, Marcus Kitchen Billson IV and Duncan Hull Holley; his great granddaughter, Pierce Joslyn Holley, and grand-niece Barbara Sochasky.
His memorial service will be held on August 24, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at Bok Tower Gardens, Lake Wales, Florida, in the Magnolia Room. At the entrance, attendees should identify themselves as coming to the memorial.
Johnson-Nelson-Gill Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
