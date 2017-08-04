ERNEST GRANGER

ERNEST
GRANGER, 64

AUBURNDALE - Mr. Ernest Edward Granger, age 64, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Thurs. Aug. 3, 2017 at his home with family by his side.
Mr. Granger was born Dec. 10, 1952, in Toledo, OH to Walter James & Geneva Frances (McClintic) Granger. He was an Auburndale resident since 1996, coming from MO. and a specialist supervisor in the industrial pipe industry. Ernest was a member of Eastside Baptist Church in Auburndale, volunteered for the food ministry and enjoyed gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents & sister. Ernest is survived by his loving family: wife of 44 years: Brenda Granger, Auburndale, FL; 2 sons: Walter (Jeannie) Grang-er of Bolivar, MO, William 'Billy' Granger of Auburndale, FL; 4 daughters: Cherie Smith, Michelle (Nathan) Burden, Geneva Granger, all of Auburndale, Melissa Granger of Attalla, AL; 3 brothers: Walter Granger, Jerry (Colleen) Granger, Auburndale, Robert (Lin-da) Granger of Dundee, FL; 2 sisters: Cathy (Bill) Burgess, Lake Wales, FL, Karen Brooks, Fort Myers, FL; 1/2 brother: David Porter, MI; 11 grandchildren: Angel, Macayla, Jenna, Ashley, Marshall, Bridget, Clayton, Shawn, Jayden, Gloria & T.J.; 1 gt. grandson Ashton.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Sat. Aug. 5th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.

Published in Ledger from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2017
