BARBARA
HUDSON
MCDOUGALD, 67
HOMELAND - Barbara Hudson McDougald, age 67, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Born April 28, 1950 in Newport, RI, Barbara was a graduate of Bartow High School, class of 1969. She was a homemaker and a member of Homeland Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years John 'A.J.' McDougald of Homeland, son John McDougald (Nicole), grandson John B. McDougald, brother William Hudson, Jr. (Debbie), three sisters Betty Hudson, Kathy Ferrell (Dennis) and Sue Teixeira (Manuel).
Family will receive friends Tuesday, August 8, 2017 from 10 to 11 am at Homeland Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at 11:00 am at Homeland Baptist Church. Interment will be held at Homeland Cemetery in Homeland, FL. Condolences to family at
www.WhiddenMcLeanfuneralhome.com
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Published in Ledger from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2017