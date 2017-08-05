EVELYN
BRADSHAW MULLIS, 94
1/24/1923 - 8/4/2017
MULBERRY - Evelyn Bradshaw Mullis, age 94, passed away August 3, 2017.
She was born on January 24, 1923, in Monticello, Florida to Joe Morgan Bradshaw and Maggie Mae Rachels. When she was very young, the family moved to Welcome, Florida.
She has gone to her heavenly home to be with her beloved husband of over 58 years, Barney Mullis. After their marriage in 1946, they lived in Mulberry all of their years together.
She was a past President of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary and a long time member of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Willow Oak. While there, she ministered to many elder ladies in the church.
She and Barney spent many summers in Waynesville, N.C. She was a homemaker and a wonderful mother to her four sons. Her greatest joy throughout life was to be with her sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren who fondly knew her as 'Mammy.'
She is preceded in death by her husband Barney Mullis, son Kenny Mullis and grandson Matt Mullis. Evelyn is survived by her sons Denny (Kit) Mullis, Steve (Janet) Mullis, Terry (Becky) Mullis and daughter-in-law Linda Mullis, grandchildren Tracy (Carey) Jeannes, Mike (Jennifer) Mullis, April Dolyak, Greg (Jackie) Mullis, Aaron Mullis, Stephanie (Sozon) Vatikiotis, Christian Mull-is, Kimberly Mullis and 13 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in memory of 'Evelyn' to the Florida Baptist Children's Home, 1015 Sikes Blvd., Lakeland, Florida, 33815.
The family will receive friends Sunday, August 6, 2017 from 2:00-3:00 P.M. at Pine Grove Baptist Church, 2300 Pine Grove Rd., Mulberry, FL, 33860. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 P.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @
seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2017