Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ORTELLE M.

BOWDEN, 99



BARTOW - Ortelle M. Bowden, age 99, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale.

Born October 27, 1917 in Metter, GA., Mrs. Bowden moved to Frostproof at the age of 3 and graduated from Frostproof High School as Salutatorian of her class. She went on to graduate from Lakeland Business College. She married Newell Bowden and had 3 daughters. They moved to Bartow in 1954 and she later went to work for the City of Bartow as personnel director and retired after 28 years. She played the piano for many civic clubs and children's Sunday School and was always willing to play for special events when asked. She volunteered for the Chamber of Commerce, her church and anytime she was asked. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Crickette Club and Eastern Star and enjoyed attending the Golden Age luncheons. She received the distinguished Spirit of Bartow award for her many years of service to the Bartow community. She was an accomplished seamstress and loved to travel. She went on many trips in different parts of the world. She loved her family and was an inspiration to them and anyone who knew her. She was always willing to help anyone who needed her. She lived an amazing life.

She is survived by her daughters, Gerry Bowden (Tony), Janie Robinson (Bubba) and Joanne Crum, 5 grandchildren, Jay Robinson, Kellie Bosco, Melissa Huguley, Amy Fort and Katie Bruce, 5 great grandchildren, Bayli and Ashleigh Robinson, Ansley and Brynlee Fort and Brady Huguley.

Special thanks to Judith Debrosse who helped take care of her, Good Shepherd Hospice, the doctors and nurses and the special care she received at Bartow Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Bartow. Family will receive friends Monday, August 7, 2017 from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM at First United Methodist Church, Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 P.M. at the church. Interment will be held at Auburndale Memorial Park, Auburndale.

Condolences to family at

www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com







ORTELLE M.BOWDEN, 99BARTOW - Ortelle M. Bowden, age 99, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale.Born October 27, 1917 in Metter, GA., Mrs. Bowden moved to Frostproof at the age of 3 and graduated from Frostproof High School as Salutatorian of her class. She went on to graduate from Lakeland Business College. She married Newell Bowden and had 3 daughters. They moved to Bartow in 1954 and she later went to work for the City of Bartow as personnel director and retired after 28 years. She played the piano for many civic clubs and children's Sunday School and was always willing to play for special events when asked. She volunteered for the Chamber of Commerce, her church and anytime she was asked. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Crickette Club and Eastern Star and enjoyed attending the Golden Age luncheons. She received the distinguished Spirit of Bartow award for her many years of service to the Bartow community. She was an accomplished seamstress and loved to travel. She went on many trips in different parts of the world. She loved her family and was an inspiration to them and anyone who knew her. She was always willing to help anyone who needed her. She lived an amazing life.She is survived by her daughters, Gerry Bowden (Tony), Janie Robinson (Bubba) and Joanne Crum, 5 grandchildren, Jay Robinson, Kellie Bosco, Melissa Huguley, Amy Fort and Katie Bruce, 5 great grandchildren, Bayli and Ashleigh Robinson, Ansley and Brynlee Fort and Brady Huguley.Special thanks to Judith Debrosse who helped take care of her, Good Shepherd Hospice, the doctors and nurses and the special care she received at Bartow Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Bartow. Family will receive friends Monday, August 7, 2017 from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM at First United Methodist Church, Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 P.M. at the church. Interment will be held at Auburndale Memorial Park, Auburndale.Condolences to family at Funeral Home Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow

650 E. Main Street

Bartow , FL 33830

863-533-8123 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com