ORTELLE M.
BOWDEN, 99
BARTOW - Ortelle M. Bowden, age 99, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale.
Born October 27, 1917 in Metter, GA., Mrs. Bowden moved to Frostproof at the age of 3 and graduated from Frostproof High School as Salutatorian of her class. She went on to graduate from Lakeland Business College. She married Newell Bowden and had 3 daughters. They moved to Bartow in 1954 and she later went to work for the City of Bartow as personnel director and retired after 28 years. She played the piano for many civic clubs and children's Sunday School and was always willing to play for special events when asked. She volunteered for the Chamber of Commerce, her church and anytime she was asked. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Crickette Club and Eastern Star and enjoyed attending the Golden Age luncheons. She received the distinguished Spirit of Bartow award for her many years of service to the Bartow community. She was an accomplished seamstress and loved to travel. She went on many trips in different parts of the world. She loved her family and was an inspiration to them and anyone who knew her. She was always willing to help anyone who needed her. She lived an amazing life.
She is survived by her daughters, Gerry Bowden (Tony), Janie Robinson (Bubba) and Joanne Crum, 5 grandchildren, Jay Robinson, Kellie Bosco, Melissa Huguley, Amy Fort and Katie Bruce, 5 great grandchildren, Bayli and Ashleigh Robinson, Ansley and Brynlee Fort and Brady Huguley.
Special thanks to Judith Debrosse who helped take care of her, Good Shepherd Hospice, the doctors and nurses and the special care she received at Bartow Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Bartow. Family will receive friends Monday, August 7, 2017 from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM at First United Methodist Church, Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 P.M. at the church. Interment will be held at Auburndale Memorial Park, Auburndale.
