BILLY RAY
|
TILLERY, 64
LAKELAND - Billy Ray Tillery, 64, of Lakeland, FL; with deepest sadness, Billy passed away at Lakeland Regional Medical Center from a brief illness on July 23, 2017. He was born on November 1, 1952. Billy lived and attended school in Tallahassee, FL, before moving to Lakeland with his wife, Betty Tillery. Billy and Betty were members of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church. Billy was a loving and compassionate man, friend, father, grandfather and brother. After retirement, Billy enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and traveling and family quality time.
Billy is survived by two sons, Steven Tillery (Talya), John Jackson (Angie); two daughters, Shannon Earick and Dawn Harvey (Jonathan); grandchildren, Kyle, Zowie, Alyssa, and Nathan; brother, Verlin Tillery (Shayna); sisters, Connie Tully (Marvette), Ruby Horne (Richard), and Arline Tillery. Billy is predeceased by his loving wife, Betty Tillery and grandson Austin Earick.
Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, 3504 Mt. Tabor Road, Lakeland FL with Pastor Matt Gilmore officiating.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2017