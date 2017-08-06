Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RAMONA C. SMITH. View Sign

RAMONA C.

SMITH, 72



LAKE WALES - Ramona C. Smith, 72, passed away August 2, 2017.

Ramona was born September 19, 1944 in Bartow, FL. She moved to Lake Wales from Selma, AL in 1975. She was a homemaker and minister's wife and was of the Pentecostal faith.

Ramona is preceded in death by her husband James L. Smith and daughter Lilly Cline. She is survived by her son Paul A. Smith (Lisa) of Lake Wales, daughters: Pam Renew (Bruce) of Bartow, FL, Clara VanBlargan (Brian) of Lake Wales, FL, Sandra Fancher (Larry) of Lake Wales, FL, Opal Lindy Errick (Bruce) of Polk City, FL, brothers: Hershel Carroll of Opelika, AL, Marshall Carroll of Lake Wales, FL, Raymond Carroll of Adamsville, TN, sisters: Sally Kittrell of Columbia, TN, Mary Sanders of Opelika, AL, Cecil Clayton of Headland, AL, Lou Stevens of Lake Wales, FL, Ellen Preston of Opelika, AL, Cherry Everett of Jasper, FL, 22 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren.

The visitation will be held Tuesday, August 8 from 9-10 am followed by the service at 10:00 am at Bethel Church of God, Bartow, FL. Burial will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park, Auburndale, FL.







