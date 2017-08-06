HOWARD JAMES
SPEARS, 63
FLEMING ISLAND, FL. - Howard James Spears, 63, of Fleming Island, FL, cherished husband of Deborah Spears of 41 years, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2017, with his family and friends by his side.
Howard was born July 9, 1954, in Bartow, FL, the son of the late Emma Lee and Emmett Spears.
He is dearly missed and forever loved by his children: Heather Lawson (Jack) of Orange Park, FL, Becky Olmedo (Jonah) of Jacksonville, FL, Sarah Thomas (David) of Coupeville, WA. Also left behind are his treasured granddaughters, Faith Anne, Paige Elizabeth, and Emma Grace.
Howard served his country faithfully in the United States Army from 1972-1976 as a K9 dog handler and senior military policeman who oversaw the K9 unit. He began his career at Naval Air Station Jacksonville in 1983 and retired in 2015 as a police lieutenant.
Howard cherished his family and will also be remembered by his siblings Christine Shiver, Debbie Scarbrough, Gary Spears, Joe Spears, and families. The family would also like to express special recognition to his faithful and dedicated friend Gary Perry.
He will be remembered as a loving and faithful husband, father, and papa. Howard was devoted to his country and family.
The family wishes to remember the staff at Haven Hospice for their loving and comforting care as well as Dr. Elizabeth Wonpat. Special thanks to the Mayo Clinic of Jacksonville for their extraordinary services.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 7, at Orange Park United Methodist Church, 2051 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073. Dr. Charles Lever, senior pastor, will officiate.
Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.broadusraines. com
Arrangements are under the care of Broadus-Raines Funeral Home, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000.
Broadus-Raines Funeral Home - Green Cove Springs
501 Spring Street
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
904-284-4000
Published in Ledger from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2017