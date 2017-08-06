Obituary Guest Book View Sign

HOWARD JAMES

SPEARS, 63



FLEMING ISLAND, FL. - Howard James Spears, 63, of Fleming Island, FL, cherished husband of Deborah Spears of 41 years, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2017, with his family and friends by his side.

Howard was born July 9, 1954, in Bartow, FL, the son of the late Emma Lee and Emmett Spears.

He is dearly missed and forever loved by his children: Heather Lawson (Jack) of Orange Park, FL, Becky Olmedo (Jonah) of Jacksonville, FL, Sarah Thomas (David) of Coupeville, WA. Also left behind are his treasured granddaughters, Faith Anne, Paige Elizabeth, and Emma Grace.

Howard served his country faithfully in the United States Army from 1972-1976 as a K9 dog handler and senior military policeman who oversaw the K9 unit. He began his career at Naval Air Station Jacksonville in 1983 and retired in 2015 as a police lieutenant.

Howard cherished his family and will also be remembered by his siblings Christine Shiver, Debbie Scarbrough, Gary Spears, Joe Spears, and families. The family would also like to express special recognition to his faithful and dedicated friend Gary Perry.

He will be remembered as a loving and faithful husband, father, and papa. Howard was devoted to his country and family.

The family wishes to remember the staff at Haven Hospice for their loving and comforting care as well as Dr. Elizabeth Wonpat. Special thanks to the Mayo Clinic of Jacksonville for their extraordinary services.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 7, at Orange Park United Methodist Church, 2051 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073. Dr. Charles Lever, senior pastor, will officiate.

Please sign the family's online guestbook at

Arrangements are under the care of Broadus-Raines Funeral Home, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000.







HOWARD JAMESSPEARS, 63FLEMING ISLAND, FL. - Howard James Spears, 63, of Fleming Island, FL, cherished husband of Deborah Spears of 41 years, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2017, with his family and friends by his side.Howard was born July 9, 1954, in Bartow, FL, the son of the late Emma Lee and Emmett Spears.He is dearly missed and forever loved by his children: Heather Lawson (Jack) of Orange Park, FL, Becky Olmedo (Jonah) of Jacksonville, FL, Sarah Thomas (David) of Coupeville, WA. Also left behind are his treasured granddaughters, Faith Anne, Paige Elizabeth, and Emma Grace.Howard served his country faithfully in the United States Army from 1972-1976 as a K9 dog handler and senior military policeman who oversaw the K9 unit. He began his career at Naval Air Station Jacksonville in 1983 and retired in 2015 as a police lieutenant.Howard cherished his family and will also be remembered by his siblings Christine Shiver, Debbie Scarbrough, Gary Spears, Joe Spears, and families. The family would also like to express special recognition to his faithful and dedicated friend Gary Perry.He will be remembered as a loving and faithful husband, father, and papa. Howard was devoted to his country and family.The family wishes to remember the staff at Haven Hospice for their loving and comforting care as well as Dr. Elizabeth Wonpat. Special thanks to the Mayo Clinic of Jacksonville for their extraordinary services.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 7, at Orange Park United Methodist Church, 2051 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073. Dr. Charles Lever, senior pastor, will officiate.Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.broadusraines. com Arrangements are under the care of Broadus-Raines Funeral Home, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000. Funeral Home Broadus-Raines Funeral Home - Green Cove Springs

501 Spring Street

Green Cove Springs , FL 32043

904-284-4000 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com