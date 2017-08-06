MILDRED ANNE FLETCHER YOUNG, 67
LAKELAND - Mildred Anne Fletcher Young, 67, went to be with the Lord on July 27, 2017.
She was born in Moultrie, GA and moved to Lakeland in 1956. She was a graduate of Kathleen High School. She worked for the City of Lakeland for over 25 years. Mildred Anne was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother (Mimi), and sister. She was always thinking of others before herself and will be forever remembered by her family and friends.
She is survived by her son Brian Young, daughter Michelle Kaiser, 2 grandchildren Bransen and Corbin Young, sister Patty Hawkins, and her cat Baby.
A memorial service is being held on Sunday August 13, 2017 at 12:30 pm at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in Florida.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2017