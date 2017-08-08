Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIE AUGUSTUS STAUB. View Sign

MARIE AUGUSTUS STAUB, 94



WINTER HAVEN - Marie Augustus Staub, in God's grace, passed peacefully in her home on Friday, September 4, 2017. She was preceded in death by her mother Marie Taylor Staub, father Augustus Joseph Staub, sister Ann Staub Halbert, all of Amory, Mississippi, and brother Joseph E. Staub of Fulton, Mississippi.

Marie was a graduate of Mississippi State College for Women, with a degree in home economics and a minor in science. She began working with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in Santa Ana, California, in 1944. She left the USDA in 1945 to serve as a home economist with an electric company in Brewton, Alabama. In 1948, she joined the Extension Service and 1950, rejoined the USDA as a processed fruit and vegetable inspector in Winter Haven. As an inspector, she moved frequently working in many states and throughout Florida. She began her agriculture laboratory work for the fruits and vegetables. She helped reform the method of color grading for orange juice by conducting the studies that established the reliability of the Colorimeter used today. She traveled to over 40 Florida plants to improve the consistency of orange juice products. She also conducted the Frozen Concentrated Orange Juice Consumer Taste Test since its inception until her retirement. Marie retired on February 28, 1983, with 36 years of service with the USDA.

For the last 60 years, Marie made the Lake Elbert area of Winter Haven her home. She started each morning enjoying her coffee while working at least two crossword puzzles from the local newspapers and until the last few years, walked each morning before dedicating her time to serving her church, Grace Lutheran, by working in Special Ministries and Finance. She would then return home to her true love of her life which was working in her beautiful garden. She finished each day by enjoying her afternoon gatherings. She loved her neighbors and friends and was that 'special person to all.' She was named 'Most Stylish' in her 1944 senior yearbook and through her years, remained just that. Not only was she 'stylish' in her daily appearance, but stylish in her mannerisms as well. She was truly an elegant, classy and caring independent lady.

Marie is survived by two nephews, David E. Halbert (Judy) of Houston, Texas, and Louis S. Halbert (Carol) of Amory, Mississippi, and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 10, at 4:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church on Avenue C., Winter Haven, Florida.

Memorials can be made in her name to Grace Lutheran Special Ministries.







