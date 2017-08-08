DR. JOHN
|
WILSON
MOORE, 85
HAINES CITY - Dr. John Wilson Moore, 85, of Haines City, FL passed away on August 4, 2017 while traveling in North Georgia.
He was born on June 23, 1932 in Newton, MS to John Weems and Doris Wilson Moore. John's education included graduating from Hattiesburg High School in Hattiesburg, MS, Millsaps College in Jackson, MS, University of Mississippi in Oxford, MS and Tulane University in New Orleans, LA. Afterwards John served his internship and surgical residency at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans, LA and was a member of the American College of Surgeons. He would then travel to Haines City to start up his practice in Green Clinic in 1968. During this time he was also on staff at Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center where they named a surgical suite after him after he retired in 1999. John interests outside of work include love for his family, his church, fishing, classical music and traveling.
He was predeceased by his parents and John is survived by his wife, of 61 years, Virginia; children, Elizabeth Moore of Savannah, GA, Rebecca (Rob) Robbins of West Palm Beach, FL, Bryant (Denise) Moore of Grape Vine, TX; grandchildren, Chelsea Robbins, Madison Moore, Will Moore; brother, Dr. Robert (Ruthann) Moore of Atlanta, GA.
A celebration of life service will be Friday, August 11, 2017 at 1 pm at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to New Horizons Church, 400 Orchid Drive Haines City, FL 33844. Condolences via: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
