ADAM GERALD
ROACH, 6
11/3/2010 - 8/4/2017
LAKELAND - Adam G. Roach, age 6, passed away August 4, 2017.
Adam was born November 3, 2010 in Grapevine, Texas. He moved to Lakeland from Texas two years ago.
Adam attended Dr. N.E. Roberts Elementary in North Lakeland. He loved Disney and Little Caesar's pizza.
He is survived by his mother Brittany Roach, father Neil Roach, sister Emily Roach, maternal grandparents Britt & Deanna Harris, paternal grandmother Joanne Roach, aunts, uncles & cousins.
The family will receive friends Thursday, August 10, 2017 at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel (Hwy. 60 E. Mulberry), FL.) from 10:00-11:00 A.M. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2017