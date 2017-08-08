Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FABIAN E. HELMINSKI. View Sign

LAKELAND - Mr. Fabian E. Helminski entered Heaven's Gates on Saturday, August 5th, 2017.

Fabian was born on January 27th, 1921 to John and Hattie Helminski of Cudahy, WI. He married Zehryl H. Demorest on April 25, 1942. They moved to the central Florida area in 1946 and shared 68 loving years of marriage. Fabian served his country as an Army Sergeant at Guadalcanal and was awarded the Bronze Star. He was a loving husband, father and of the Catholic faith. Fabian was an electrician by trade and enjoyed many hobbies including gardening, wine making and repairing anything electronic.

He was preceded in death by wife Zehryl, his parents John and Hattie, 3 brothers, Eddie, Tait and Stanley. He is survived by son, Michael J. Helminski (Chris); daughters, Janis L. Herring (Jerry), Shelley G. Harrell (Glen), Fabianne Dilbeck; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Services will be held privately.

Arrangements by Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel.



