PEGGY G.
COOK, 78
HAINES CITY - Peggy G. Cook, 78, of Haines City, FL passed away Friday, August 4, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Auburndale surrounded by her family.
A native of Avon Park, FL. Peggy was a lifelong resident of the area. She worked in Banking for over forty years and retired from Wachovia in 2000. Peggy enjoyed golf and was a member of the 'EWGA' Executive Women's Golf Association and also the Eastside Baptist Church. A dedicated Christian, Peggy loved her family and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life for nearly sixty years, Robin Cook. Peggy is survived by her daughter Paula McGhee (Delbert) of Auburndale; her son James W. Cook of Haines City. She also leaves behind 4 grandchildren: Cody McGhee (Kristin), Chris Cook (Becky), J.R. Cook (Dru), and Jon Cook, and 4 great grandchildren.
Visitation 2-3pm on Tuesday at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City. Funeral services will follow at 3pm. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Published in Ledger from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2017