ADRIAN 'BUDDY'
E. TAYLOR, 76
LAKELAND - Adrian 'Buddy' E. Taylor, 76, passed away at home on August 05, 2017 surrounded by family. Buddy was born in Waverly, Florida on January 25, 1941, to Neil and Maudine Taylor. After graduating Lakeland High School, Buddy joined the Air Force where he served as an A1C-E-4 Chaplain's Specialist stationed in Japan. Lieutenant Taylor retired after 26 years of serving Polk County Fire Department. He was a member of Kathleen Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Dept. Director and worked with the senior adults. He enjoyed watching Florida State Football and spending time with his family.
Buddy is predeceased by his parents and sister Velda. Buddy is survived by loving wife of 51 years, Nancy S. Taylor, sons: Joey E. and Brandon J. Taylor, daughter Margaret L. Taylor, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, brother Kenneth Taylor, sisters: Lyndal Caudil, Rowena Betz, and Martha Wilt, along with a host of other family, friends and his loving family from the Polk County Fire Department.
A visitation will be held at 6pm followed by a memorial service at 7pm at Kathleen Baptist Church, 3939 2nd St NW, Kathleen, FL 33810 on August 10th. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in Buddy's name be made to Kathleen Baptist chair fund or Cornerstone Hospice.
