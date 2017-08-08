FREIDA 'LAVONNE'
|
WILLIAMS, 80
Williams Fence Co.
LAKELAND - Freida 'Lavonne' Williams, 80, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 5, 2017.
Mrs. Williams was born in Lakeland, FL on Apr. 17, 1937, and remained a lifelong resident of Lakeland. She graduated from Florida Southern College where she earned her teaching degree, and she was a cofounder of Williams Fence Co. in 1959. Mrs. Williams was an active church member at Edgewood Church of Christ. She enjoyed teaching Bible classes at church, reading, caring for her family, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Williams; daughter, Virginia Williams; and brother, Gary Jackson. She is survived by her son, Jim (Kathy) Williams; brother, Arthur (Barbara) Jackson; sister, Janice (Ralph) Gilchrest; grandchildren, Andrew and Rachel Williams; and her extended family and friends.
Visitation will be Wed. (Aug. 9th) from 10-11 am at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Funeral services will follow at 11 am at the funeral chapel. Interment will take place at Oak Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lavonne's honor to .
