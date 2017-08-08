LEONARD JAY
LOCKE, 77
Heavy Equipment
Operator
EAGLE LAKE - Mr. Leonard Jay Locke, age 77, died Saturday, August 5, 2017, in Eagle Lake, FL.
Born in Chipley on Sept. 16, 1939, he came to Eagle Lake from Chipley, Florida, 60 years ago. He was a heavy equipment operator. He was also an Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents Leroy and Lucille Locke; wife of 59 years, Barbara Locke. He is survived by his four children: Ricky, Sissy, Mikey and Mark Locke. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Leonard leaves behind five siblings.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home. Services will be held Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2017