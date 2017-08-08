WALTER JOHN
VAN HORN SR.
FROSTPROOF - Walter John Van Horn Sr., born February 28, 1941 of Frostproof, Florida, passed away peacefully at his home August 5, 2017 after a battle with lung cancer.
Walt was a strong, brave and caring man who loved his family. He served his country as a US Marine during the Vietnam war and most recently worked as a Security Officer with US Security. His greatest pleasure was being on the lake fishing with family.
He is survived by his loving wife Kay of 52 years, sons Ed and Rob, grandsons Caine and Dalton, great grandchildren Shaine and Alena, sister Sylvia and brothers Al and Fred. He is predeceased by his son Walter Jr. and his brothers Kenny and Eddie.
A service will not be held at this time. Donations can be made in his name to:
takeavetfishing.org
Published in Ledger from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2017