Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BONNIE ANN MARIE KINSELLA HILL-STRINE. View Sign

BONNIE ANN MARIE KINSELLA HILL-STRINE



WINTER HAVEN - Born July 16th, 1937 in Cincinnati Ohio, Bonnie Ann Marie Kinsella Hill-Strine was the daughter of the late Richard Lawrence Kinsella and Mary Blanch (Elsing) Kinsella. Bonnie died peacefully in Winter Haven, Florida on August 4th, 2017 at the age of 80 from heart failure. She grew up in Augusta, Ga. where she attended Mount Saint Joseph Academy and Augusta Jr. College.

She married M.E. 'Happy' Hill on August 4th of 1956 and had 5 children, James Hill of Jacksonville Beach, FL, Richard Hill of Orange City, FL, and Deborah Hill-Krieger deceased, Patrick Hill of Ocala Fl. and Michael Hill of Winter Haven, FL.

Bonnie was very active in Augusta at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church. She was a scout leader, swim team mother, and a little league parent.

In 1969 she moved to Winter Haven Florida where she continued her parent volunteering and picked up new duties at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She worked at State Farm regional office, Cypress Gardens Realty and Barnett Bank. In 1978 she married Clifton Alonzo 'Skip' Strine, Jr. who preceded her in death. Skip had 3 children, Barry Strine, Danny Strine and Lisa Strine-Lassi. She is also survived by her son-in law Jeff Krieger, daughter-in laws, Kris Hill, Mary Hill and Kathryn Hill. Bonnie has 12 grandchildren, 3 great granddaughters and 12 nephews and nieces. In addition to her only daughter, Bonnie was also predeceased by her sister, Arline Kinsella-Kelly of Augusta Ga.

Funeral Services to be held at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Winter Haven FL Friday Aug 11th 10 AM for Visitation and the Service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be held at the Rolling Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Compassionate Care Hospice in Lakeland FL. Condolences may be sent at

www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .







BONNIE ANN MARIE KINSELLA HILL-STRINEWINTER HAVEN - Born July 16th, 1937 in Cincinnati Ohio, Bonnie Ann Marie Kinsella Hill-Strine was the daughter of the late Richard Lawrence Kinsella and Mary Blanch (Elsing) Kinsella. Bonnie died peacefully in Winter Haven, Florida on August 4th, 2017 at the age of 80 from heart failure. She grew up in Augusta, Ga. where she attended Mount Saint Joseph Academy and Augusta Jr. College.She married M.E. 'Happy' Hill on August 4th of 1956 and had 5 children, James Hill of Jacksonville Beach, FL, Richard Hill of Orange City, FL, and Deborah Hill-Krieger deceased, Patrick Hill of Ocala Fl. and Michael Hill of Winter Haven, FL.Bonnie was very active in Augusta at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church. She was a scout leader, swim team mother, and a little league parent.In 1969 she moved to Winter Haven Florida where she continued her parent volunteering and picked up new duties at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She worked at State Farm regional office, Cypress Gardens Realty and Barnett Bank. In 1978 she married Clifton Alonzo 'Skip' Strine, Jr. who preceded her in death. Skip had 3 children, Barry Strine, Danny Strine and Lisa Strine-Lassi. She is also survived by her son-in law Jeff Krieger, daughter-in laws, Kris Hill, Mary Hill and Kathryn Hill. Bonnie has 12 grandchildren, 3 great granddaughters and 12 nephews and nieces. In addition to her only daughter, Bonnie was also predeceased by her sister, Arline Kinsella-Kelly of Augusta Ga.Funeral Services to be held at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Winter Haven FL Friday Aug 11th 10 AM for Visitation and the Service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be held at the Rolling Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Compassionate Care Hospice in Lakeland FL. Condolences may be sent at Funeral Home Oak Ridge Funeral Care

2425 Havendale Boulevard

Winter Haven , FL 33881

(863) 967-5090 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com