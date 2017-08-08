BONNIE ANN MARIE KINSELLA HILL-STRINE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BONNIE ANN MARIE KINSELLA HILL-STRINE.
WINTER HAVEN - Born July 16th, 1937 in Cincinnati Ohio, Bonnie Ann Marie Kinsella Hill-Strine was the daughter of the late Richard Lawrence Kinsella and Mary Blanch (Elsing) Kinsella. Bonnie died peacefully in Winter Haven, Florida on August 4th, 2017 at the age of 80 from heart failure. She grew up in Augusta, Ga. where she attended Mount Saint Joseph Academy and Augusta Jr. College.
She married M.E. 'Happy' Hill on August 4th of 1956 and had 5 children, James Hill of Jacksonville Beach, FL, Richard Hill of Orange City, FL, and Deborah Hill-Krieger deceased, Patrick Hill of Ocala Fl. and Michael Hill of Winter Haven, FL.
Bonnie was very active in Augusta at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church. She was a scout leader, swim team mother, and a little league parent.
In 1969 she moved to Winter Haven Florida where she continued her parent volunteering and picked up new duties at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She worked at State Farm regional office, Cypress Gardens Realty and Barnett Bank. In 1978 she married Clifton Alonzo 'Skip' Strine, Jr. who preceded her in death. Skip had 3 children, Barry Strine, Danny Strine and Lisa Strine-Lassi. She is also survived by her son-in law Jeff Krieger, daughter-in laws, Kris Hill, Mary Hill and Kathryn Hill. Bonnie has 12 grandchildren, 3 great granddaughters and 12 nephews and nieces. In addition to her only daughter, Bonnie was also predeceased by her sister, Arline Kinsella-Kelly of Augusta Ga.
Funeral Services to be held at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Winter Haven FL Friday Aug 11th 10 AM for Visitation and the Service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be held at the Rolling Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Compassionate Care Hospice in Lakeland FL. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2017