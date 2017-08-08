Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CRYSTAL DEANN ELMORE. View Sign

CRYSTAL DEANN

ELMORE, 52



TAMPA - Crystal Deann Elmore nee Henderson passed away at her home in Tampa on July 28, 2017, at the age of 52. Crystal was born on August 8, 1964 in Louisiana, Missouri. She graduated from North Florida Christian High School in Tallahassee and attended Liberty College in Virginia. She worked for eight years as a Reservation professional for the Hilton Corporation and previously as a dental assistant. In 1992, she and her soul mate, Edwin, eloped to St. Augustine to be married.

Crystal was predeceased by her father Ray Henderson.

Crystal is survived by and will be dearly missed and forever loved by her husband of 25 years, Edwin Elmore. She is also survived by her mother Elizabeth Pritchett Henderson of Grayson, Georgia; sister Kimberley Henderson Mayfield, her husband Tom, and their children, Mitchell and Morgan of Grayson, Georgia; brother Kevin Henderson, sister-in-law Bridget and son Seth of Columbia, Missouri; and cousins Eldonna Steers Chestnut, husband John and son Justin of Gardner, Kansas. She is lovingly remembered as well by sister-in-law Elizabeth Elmore McKay and husband Robert of Pretoria, South Africa, brothers-in-law Richard Elmore and wife Dana of Winter Haven, Florida, John Elmore of Winter Haven, Florida and Michael Elmore of Madrid, Spain, niece Alexandra McKay and nephews Forbes Mc-Kay, Nicholas Elmore and Philip Elmore.

Crystal enjoyed fashion, music, dancing, and rooting for Gator football and Real Madrid Soccer Club. She was devoted to her canine companion Suki. Crystal enjoyed traveling, especially to Spain, where she went on a number of occasions with husband Edwin and dear friends. She enjoyed experiencing the local cultures on her travels.

A memorial service will be held on August 9, at 10:00 am, at First Presbyterian Church in Winter Haven. A reception will follow the service. All friends and family are invited and welcome to join us in celebrating Crystal's life.



CRYSTAL DEANNELMORE, 52TAMPA - Crystal Deann Elmore nee Henderson passed away at her home in Tampa on July 28, 2017, at the age of 52. Crystal was born on August 8, 1964 in Louisiana, Missouri. She graduated from North Florida Christian High School in Tallahassee and attended Liberty College in Virginia. She worked for eight years as a Reservation professional for the Hilton Corporation and previously as a dental assistant. In 1992, she and her soul mate, Edwin, eloped to St. Augustine to be married.Crystal was predeceased by her father Ray Henderson.Crystal is survived by and will be dearly missed and forever loved by her husband of 25 years, Edwin Elmore. She is also survived by her mother Elizabeth Pritchett Henderson of Grayson, Georgia; sister Kimberley Henderson Mayfield, her husband Tom, and their children, Mitchell and Morgan of Grayson, Georgia; brother Kevin Henderson, sister-in-law Bridget and son Seth of Columbia, Missouri; and cousins Eldonna Steers Chestnut, husband John and son Justin of Gardner, Kansas. She is lovingly remembered as well by sister-in-law Elizabeth Elmore McKay and husband Robert of Pretoria, South Africa, brothers-in-law Richard Elmore and wife Dana of Winter Haven, Florida, John Elmore of Winter Haven, Florida and Michael Elmore of Madrid, Spain, niece Alexandra McKay and nephews Forbes Mc-Kay, Nicholas Elmore and Philip Elmore.Crystal enjoyed fashion, music, dancing, and rooting for Gator football and Real Madrid Soccer Club. She was devoted to her canine companion Suki. Crystal enjoyed traveling, especially to Spain, where she went on a number of occasions with husband Edwin and dear friends. She enjoyed experiencing the local cultures on her travels.A memorial service will be held on August 9, at 10:00 am, at First Presbyterian Church in Winter Haven. A reception will follow the service. All friends and family are invited and welcome to join us in celebrating Crystal's life. Published in Ledger from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Crystal Deann Elmore

Click name above for additional details at:

www.blountcurrycarrollwood.com. Arrangements under the direction of:

Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood

Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close