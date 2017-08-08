DAVID ANTHONY
QUATTLEBAUM, 44
IDAHO FALLS, ID. - David Anthony Quattlebaum, 44, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 3, 2017, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family and Hands of Hope Home Health & Hospice.
David was born May 15, 1973, in Winter Haven, Florida. He grew up in Auburndale and graduated from Auburndale High School in 1991. He also attended the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, where he graduated with a Master's Degree in Physical Therapy in 2002.
On June 13, 2009, he married Melissa Mastel in Ririe, Idaho. David and Melissa made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where David worked as a Physical Therapist for Hands of Hope Home Health & Hospice.
He enjoyed fly fishing, camping, home brewing, and spending time with his family and friends.
David is survived by his loving wife of 8 years, Melissa Quattlebaum of Idaho Falls;
mother, Deborah Lester of Winter Haven, FL; father, Donald Quattlebaum of Lakeland, FL; brother, Christopher Quattlebaum of Auburndale, FL; and grandmother, Joan Whitehurst of Winter Haven, FL.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Warren Whitehurst.
A Celebration of Life and potluck dinner will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2017, at 5630 Solitude Lane in Idaho Falls.
