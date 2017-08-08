Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID ANTHONY QUATTLEBAUM. View Sign

DAVID ANTHONY

QUATTLEBAUM, 44



IDAHO FALLS, ID. - David Anthony Quattlebaum, 44, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 3, 2017, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family and Hands of Hope Home Health & Hospice.

David was born May 15, 1973, in Winter Haven, Florida. He grew up in Auburndale and graduated from Auburndale High School in 1991. He also attended the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, where he graduated with a Master's Degree in Physical Therapy in 2002.

On June 13, 2009, he married Melissa Mastel in Ririe, Idaho. David and Melissa made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where David worked as a Physical Therapist for Hands of Hope Home Health & Hospice.

He enjoyed fly fishing, camping, home brewing, and spending time with his family and friends.

David is survived by his loving wife of 8 years, Melissa Quattlebaum of Idaho Falls;

mother, Deborah Lester of Winter Haven, FL; father, Donald Quattlebaum of Lakeland, FL; brother, Christopher Quattlebaum of Auburndale, FL; and grandmother, Joan Whitehurst of Winter Haven, FL.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Warren Whitehurst.

A Celebration of Life and potluck dinner will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2017, at 5630 Solitude Lane in Idaho Falls.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at

www.woodfuneralhome.com .



DAVID ANTHONYQUATTLEBAUM, 44IDAHO FALLS, ID. - David Anthony Quattlebaum, 44, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 3, 2017, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family and Hands of Hope Home Health & Hospice.David was born May 15, 1973, in Winter Haven, Florida. He grew up in Auburndale and graduated from Auburndale High School in 1991. He also attended the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, where he graduated with a Master's Degree in Physical Therapy in 2002.On June 13, 2009, he married Melissa Mastel in Ririe, Idaho. David and Melissa made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where David worked as a Physical Therapist for Hands of Hope Home Health & Hospice.He enjoyed fly fishing, camping, home brewing, and spending time with his family and friends.David is survived by his loving wife of 8 years, Melissa Quattlebaum of Idaho Falls;mother, Deborah Lester of Winter Haven, FL; father, Donald Quattlebaum of Lakeland, FL; brother, Christopher Quattlebaum of Auburndale, FL; and grandmother, Joan Whitehurst of Winter Haven, FL.He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Warren Whitehurst.A Celebration of Life and potluck dinner will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2017, at 5630 Solitude Lane in Idaho Falls.Condolences may be sent to the family online at Funeral Home Wood Funeral Home East Side

963 South Ammon Road

Idaho Falls , ID 83406

(208) 522-2992 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com