MIKE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MIKE HARRIS.
HARRIS, 55
LAKELAND - Mike Harris, 55, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2017, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Mike was born March 23, 1962, in Dayton, Ohio to Howard and Vicki Harris and has resided in Lakeland for the past 35 years.
Mike is survived by his wife, Susie Harris; mother, Vicky Paradiso; sons, Christopher Harris and Kevin Tyll; daughters, Stephanie Catlett and Crystal Harris; sisters, Lisa and Jennifer and brothers, David, Gary and Tony and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Harris; sister, Angela Harris Parker and son, Ben Bettard.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2017, at 1 p.m., at Reynolds Road Baptist Church, 1135 Reynolds Rd, Lakeland, FL 33801.
Condolences may be offered at:
ww.lakelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2017