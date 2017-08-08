EDWARD 'TED'
DEMMONS
HAINES CITY - Edward 'Ted' Demmons of Haines City, FL passed away on Aug 4th 2017.
He is survived by his brother Robert Brown, his 2 sons Teddy and Richard Demmons, his daughter in law Christine Demmons and his grandchildren Kevin and Meghan Demmons. He had many cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at noon on Aug 10th in the club house at Emerald Lake Park, 200 Jeremy Drive Davenport, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2017