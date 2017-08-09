HARVEY A. SWART, 92
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARVEY A. SWART.
FROSTPROOF - Harvey A. Swart, 92, passed away peacefully at his home on June 8, 2017. He was a longtime resident of Frostproof Florida after he and his wife retired there from Schenectady NY.
Harvey was born on August 10, 1924 in Duanesburg NY , a son of the late Arthur and Luetta Coton Swart.
He was a graduate of Draper High School Schenectady. He also was a graduate of and was a financial contributor to the New York State School of Agriculture SUNY Cobleskill NY.
Harvey was a member of the Schenectady County Fireman's Auxiliary Unit beginning in 1944 and a volunteer fireman for the Hilderbrand Hose Company. No. 2. of Rotterdam's District 6 from 1946 to 1951. He also received training and education in electrical and small electric appliances repair through the Christy Trade School of Chicago IL.
As a teen ,Harvey helped with his Uncle's T.C. Swart's Ice Company, delivering blocks of ice to the residents of Mariaville NY. This was before the modern day convenience of electric refrigeration. Harvey had also worked for years a as a technician for Tiffany's Oil Co. Inc of Delanson, a worker for Route 20 Trailer Sales and as a cabinet maker for Eastman's Cheese Company. He also worked as an apiarist or bee keeper for his brother in law Robert Wood. He was a hard working man who enjoyed gardening, carpentry, wood working and small electrical appliances repair. Harvey loved to bowl as an ABC member of the Schoharie County Bowling Association in the mid 60s. He always loved to share good jokes. He was a common sense kind of guy with a great work ethic. He believed everything should have order, be done properly and to the best of one's ability. Harvey was a generous person not only with his finances but with his talents. He was always there to help out any stranger, neighbor or friend with his skills, knowledge and problem solving abilities.
Harvey is survived by one of his two step sons and their families and a number of nieces and nephews.
Harvey was predeceased by his wife of 35 years Alice Ensminger Deats Swart, five sisters and their spouses, Marion (Michael) Antalek, Clara (Robert) Carroll, Madeline (Clarence) Regeles, Virginia (Robert) Wood and Viola (Edward) Wronski and his brother and his wife Henry J. (Fannie) Swart Sr. and a step son.
Memorial donations can be made in memory of Harvey to his alma mater SUNY Cobleskill The Agriculture Program 107 Schenect-ady Ave. Cobleskill NY 12043 or to his local hospice organization The Good Shepherd Hospice 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd. Lakeland Fl 33805.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Thursday August 10, 2017 at 10 am at Schenectady Memorial Park 566 Gifford Church Road Rotterdam.
Local arrangements have been entrusted to the White VanBuren Funeral Home Delanson NY
Online condolences can be expressed on our website WhiteVanBurenfh.com
White-Van Buren Funeral Home
1779 Main Street
Delanson, NY 12053
(518) 895-2380
Published in Ledger from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2017