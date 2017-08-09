STEVE LINDBERG JORDAN
8/8/1950 - 7/21/2017
DAVENPORT - Steve Jordan passed away July 21, 2017.
Steve enjoyed car racing, riding motorcycles and spending time with his grandson Lukas.
He was preceded in death by his father 'Jack' Jordan; mother Ira Lee Hall Jordan; brothers Jackie Rodney Jordan & Rickie Lee Jordan. He is survived by his wife Joyce Jordan; daughter Tia Jordan; grandson Lukas Jordan Shaw; sister Penny (Eddie) Scoggins.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sat. August 12 at 4 p.m. at Auburndale Senior Center, 109 West Park St., Auburndale, FL, 33823.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2017