HERSCHEL FRANKLIN
PIPKINS, 83
HAINES CITY - Herschel Franklin Pipkins, age 83, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. He was born on October 10, 1933 in Ariton, Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jodie and Mary Emma Pipkins; brother Leonard Pipkins and sister Shirley Taylor. He is survived by his loving wife Marie Pipkins of 66 years; three daughters, Beverly Reece of Haines City, Fl, Jo Lynn Willoughby and husband, Tommy of Davenport, Fl, Delia Mobley and husband, Jimmy of Port St. Lucie; two sons, Craig and wife, Mary of Haines City, FL, Tony and husband, Richard of Alturas, Fl; one sister Juanita Nelson of Kissimmee, Fl; 11 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. with services at 12 noon at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Haines City, Fl with Pastor Steven Witt of Mt Olive Baptist Church in Polk City, Fl, officiating. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Haines City, Fl.
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Published in Ledger from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2017